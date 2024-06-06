Alabama sheriff evacuates jail, citing unspecified ‘health and safety issues’

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff evacuated his county’s jail Thursday, citing a need to prevent unspecified “health and safety issues.”

Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell said in a statement posted on Facebook that deputies began transporting inmates from the Autauga County Metro Jail to other facilities in the morning. His office’s website currently lists 164 people on its inmate roster.

“We have worked out the logistics with several agencies to house inmates,” Harrell said. “We have made arrangements to process individuals quickly and house them in a safe environment.”

It was not clear which agencies those were, or how long they agreed to house them.

Harrell said he has a “moral obligation for the safety, health and security of all individuals who come through the doors of the Autauga County Metro Jail, whether it’s my staff, Law Enforcement Officers or inmates.”

He added that the County Commission should address the health and safety issues before he will put anyone else in the lockup. He did not elaborate.

Autauga County Administrator Scott Kramer said the commission is aware of issues at the jail, but he also did not provide specifics, news outlets reported.

“We have been working diligently, and in good faith, with Sheriff Harrell and his staff to address their important concerns; we will continue to do so and ask him and his staff to do the same,” Kramer said in a statement.

The commission had workers at the facility this week to address such concerns, and experts carried out inspections, he added.

“We will persist to make improvements, but within the scope of the law and the resources available to us, to ensure the wellbeing of anyone — inmate, staff, law enforcement officer, or member of the public — who enters the jail,” Kramer said

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

5m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

2m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

5m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

2m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

10h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

21h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

22h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

23h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos