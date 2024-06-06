Anchorage police won’t release bodycam video of 3 shootings. It’s creating a fight over transparency

Anchorage Police Chief-designee Bianca Cross answers questions about her department's body camera policy on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, during an assembly public safety committee meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. Only months after Anchorage police officers began wearing body cameras, three police-involved shootings in three weeks have rattled residents and created a fight over transparency over the release of the footage. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 5:35 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 5:43 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Only months after police officers in Alaska’s largest city began wearing body cameras, a rash of shootings involving police — three in three weeks — has rattled residents and spurred calls for more transparency from law enforcement, who have not release any footage of the shootings.

Anchorage Police Chief-designee Bianca Cross has the legal authority to release the footage from all shootings immediately. However, she plans to wait until after all department and state investigations are finished, a process that could take months. During a news conference this week, Cross indicated the footage might not be released at all.

The Alaska Black Caucus and family members of one of the men shot, Kristopher Handy, have called repeatedly for the footage be made public. In Handy’s fatal shooting, they say, a neighbor’s security camera footage calls into question the Anchorage Police Department’s narrative.

“We didn’t get to go through all of this to secure the body cameras, to get them equipped on the officers, to be where we are today,” Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, said in an interview Thursday. “The purpose was so that we could have the untold story, the transparency, the accountability, and that’s what we’re missing right now.”

Four officers fired at Handy in an apartment complex parking lot on May 13. The officers later said he raised a long gun at them. Authorities haven’t specified the type of firearm. However, the security camera footage of the shooting, which was posted online, appears to show the gun in Handy’s right hand with the barrel pointed down at the ground when he was shot multiple times.

Cross has said it’s easy to believe the neighbor’s video tells the entire story in the Handy shooting. That assumption, she said in a statement, was “untrue.”

She said the video doesn’t capture important details, like what happened before and after the 33-second clip, or outside the camera’s view.

“It also does not capture the human element of those involved to include their perception, what they see, what they hear, and what they know,” she said in mid-May.

Handy’s family members were among the 80 or so people who protested late last month outside police headquarters in downtown Anchorage. Many marched with signs that read, “Release the footage now!”

“I do feel that the body camera, dashcam footage will conclusively show what we believe happened. And that’s a reason it is not being released,” his brother, Travis Handy, told the Anchorage Daily News at the protest.

Cross, a 26-year Anchorage Police veteran and the first woman to lead the department, was appointed chief in late April by Mayor Dave Bronson. He lost his reelection bid last month and leaves office at the end of June. Cross has not yet been confirmed by the Anchorage Assembly for the permanent post.

City voters approved a $1.6 million tax levy in 2021 to acquire the cameras, but it’s been a prolonged process to get them into use as the department and union agreed on policies.

The Alaska Black Caucus, an advocacy group that was key in the push to have police wear cameras, sued over the delays. Officers began wearing the cameras last November.

The other two police shootings, one of them fatal, occurred in the past week.

Tyler May, 21, was killed Monday after police said he refused orders to drop his weapon after a police dog put him on the ground. Three officers fired their guns.

The other shooting happened early Saturday morning after the bars closed in downtown Anchorage. Kaleb Bourdukofsky argued with a man outside a bar. As he walked away, police say he turned and shot into a crowd killing the man he argued with and wounding another.

Two officers heard the gunfire from the nearby police headquarters. They encountered Bourdukofsky, who they said was armed, then shot and wounded him.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

0m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

0m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

10h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

21h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

22h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

23h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos