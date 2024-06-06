Average asking rents in Canada reach record $2,202 in May, says new report

A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada hit a record $2,202 in May, up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago and 0.6 per cent from the previous month. A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 2:46 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 2:56 pm.

A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada hit a record $2,202 in May, up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago and 0.6 per cent from the previous month.

The report by Urbanation and Rentals.ca, which analyzes monthly listings from the latter’s network, says it marks the first time average asking rents surpassed the $2,200 level.

Based on the report, the average asking rent for a one-bedroom unit in Canada was $1,927 in May, up 10.7 per cent from a year ago, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom unit was $2,334, up 12.1 per cent.

Overall, asking rents for purpose-built rental apartments in May increased 13.7 per cent compared with a year earlier to reach an average of $2,146.

That was four times the rate of growth for condominium apartment rents, which averaged $2,312, up 3.4 per cent.

All provinces recorded year-over-year increases in asking rents for purpose-built and condo rentals, led by Saskatchewan with a 21.4 per cent gain to reach $1,334.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

