Biden calls for solidarity with Ukraine at D-Day anniversary ceremony near the beaches of Normandy

U.S. President Joe Biden, center second right, first lady Jill Biden, center right, French President Emmanuel Macron, center second left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, center left, and American WWII veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2024. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

By Zeke Miller And Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 8:41 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 8:56 am.

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by saying “we will not walk away” from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe.

“To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable,” he said during a ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy. “If we were to do that, it means we’d be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches.”

D-Day was the largest amphibious assault in history, and Biden called it a “powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances make us stronger.”

He said that was “a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget.”

