Bike Share Toronto urges riders to ‘wipe down seats’ if renting bike for naked ride

A Bike Share Toronto stand near Queen Street West. CITYNEWS/Diana Pereira

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 6, 2024 11:47 am.

There’s no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend’s World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie.

That’s the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead of the event’s 20th anniversary ride on Saturday.

When asked if naked riding was permitted, Bike Share Toronto Director Justin Hanna noted that it’s a “publicly available system,” open to all riders, clothed or otherwise.

“Though we don’t encourage it, we understand that some riders will use the system in this manner on June 8,” Hanna wrote.

“As a matter of common courtesy and hygiene we strongly ask and encourage those riders to wipe down the seats and handlebars after their ride so that they are sanitized for the next rider.”

On its website, World Naked Bike Ride suggests bicycle renters use a seat cover.

According to the organization, the ride is a “global protest against the over usage of oil and urban pollution, promoting greater cycling safety on our roads, and encouraging body freedom for everyone.”

This year’s Toronto ride will start at Coronation Park at 1 p.m. Riders are encouraged to arrive an hour before the ride.

The ride, which is free and doesn’t require registration, will weave its way through the downtown core with stops at Sugar and HTO beaches and the CN Tower.

“Please get dressed after the ride,” the event organizer’s suggest. “We don’t want issues with the police.”

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

41m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Wrong way driver on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan charged with impaired driving
Wrong way driver on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan charged with impaired driving

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly going the wrong way on Highway 407 and colliding with another vehicle. Provincial police were called to the 407 near Dufferin Street in...

25m ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

4h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

15h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

16h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

17h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

