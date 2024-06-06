Calgarians told not to have showers, baths after critical water main break

The Calgary skyline is shown on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Calgary residents are being directed to not take showers or have baths and some are being told to boil water as the city grapples with a major water main break. The city issued the alerts just before the morning commute Thursday following the water main break in the city’s northwest.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Posted June 6, 2024 11:38 am.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA — Residents in Calgary are being directed not to take showers or baths and some are being told to boil their water as the city grapples with a major water main break.

“We’re asking you to make temporary sacrifices,” Sue Henry, the head of Calgary’s emergency management agency, told residents at a news conference Thursday morning.

The city issued the warning just before the morning commute following the water main break in the city’s northwest.

The city says water levels are critical and residents also shouldn’t wash dishes, do laundry or run dishwashers.

Residents in the Bowness neighbourhood have also been told by Alberta Health Services to boil water for a minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

Drinking water is fine without boiling in the rest of the city.

Henry said it’s critical to conserve as much water as possible in case it’s needed to fight fires.

“This means no watering of any kind outside,” said Henry.

“Every drop of water will count until we get this repair done.”

She said the break is “large and complicated.”

Crews were working to fix the water main break and it was not immediately clear how long the restrictions would last.

