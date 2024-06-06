Dakota Fanning finds a character she is drawn to in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’

Ishana Night Shyamalan, left, and Dakota Fanning pose for a portrait to promote "The Watchers," Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

By Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 11:43 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It can sometimes be difficult for child actors to shed public conceptions of them as a kid, hindering them from being taken seriously in Hollywood as adults.

But at 30, Dakota Fanning is feeling better than ever about her creative voice and agency.

“At this point in my life, I feel very settled in like who I am and what I want and what I don’t want and what I like and what I don’t like,” she said while promoting her latest film, “The Watchers,” which hits theaters Friday.

That’s not to say Fanning didn’t receive critical acclaim almost as soon as her career began. She is, after all, the youngest person to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination — she was 7 at the time — in the show’s nearly 30-year history for her performance in “I Am Sam.”

But in the more than two decades since that 2001 breakout role, Fanning has learned a lot about the nature of the business and how to achieve both success and satisfaction in it, something that inspired her to start a production company with her sister and fellow actor, Elle Fanning.

“Being an actor for so long, you are reliant on other people to want you to be in their movie, to pick you, to believe in you,” she said of their decision to launch Lewellen Pictures. “Eventually you’re like, ‘Well, I just kind of want to make that happen for myself.’”

Fanning has made a lot happen for herself, including earning a degree from New York University despite working consistently since the age of 5. While in school, she studied the portrayal of women in film — something she says she has always been interested in, especially when it comes to female characters who aren’t necessarily “likable.”

“People are people and make mistakes and don’t always do the right thing. And I think sometimes people can be afraid to portray female characters in their totality with the messy parts too,” she said. “I’m always interested in exploring that and not being afraid to play a character that’s not — I mean, I don’t even know what likable means. Who’s likable?”

The realness of Fanning’s character in “The Watchers” is part of what drew her to the role, something she and director Ishana Night Shyamalan bonded over. Based on A. M. Shine’s novel of the same name, the film is a kind of psychological horror fantasy which tells the story of Mina (Fanning), a free-thinking young artist who gets trapped with a group of strangers in an Irish forest full of mysterious creatures.

“There was a relatability to the character that I was playing that we both could really understand,” Fanning said. “Being a woman in your 20s and figuring things out.”

As the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan — who produced the film — it’s no surprise that both directing and horror are in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s blood. But although she grew up immersed in the world of filmmaking, visiting her dad’s sets, it took years before it occurred to her that directing could be in her own future.

“My experience is that the kind of filmmaker role is very much suited to a male kind of psyche. It’s sort of about being confident and loud and controlling a space. And so that was very difficult for me to understand how I could fit into that,” Shyamalan recalled.

But in recent years, she’s observed a changing ethos permeating filmmaking — one she is encouraged by — that helped her realize she could do it.

“It’s my feeling that there’s like a wave of just a different, kind of like phase two of filmmaking, where I think it can be accessible to a lot more types of people. And that’s very necessary,” she said. “The types of stories that we tell and the ethics of the process I think in some ways need to be redefined or reinvented for this era.”

Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

43m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

25m ago

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

43m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

4h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

15h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

16h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

17h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos