Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform for thousands as former Detroit eyesore returns to life

Eminem performs with Mr. Porter during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By Mike Householder, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 11:51 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 12:13 am.

DETROIT (AP) — A myriad of Detroit’s greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White, took to the stage Thursday night in a pulsating sonic spectacle held on the eve of the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline.

The 90-plus-minute “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central” celebrated the city’s refurbished train station, which opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Co. took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out.

The vacant Michigan Central Station fell into disrepair and became emblematic of the Motor City’s decay. That is until 2018, when Ford announced it was buying the building and adjacent structures as part of the carmaker’s plans for a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles.

“Six years ago, we gathered here, and we dreamt of what was possible. We dared to dream that this station, which had become the symbol of a broken city, could once again shine as a symbol of the Motor City,” Bill Ford, his namesake company’s executive chairman, told the crowd before Ross, the Motown superstar, opened the festivities with “I’m Coming Out.”

The sold-out, ticketed, outdoor event that streamed live on Peacock also featured performances by Big Sean, the Clark Sisters, Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Presenters included Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, current Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown and actors Taylor Lautner and Sophia Bush.

“For most of my life, it was just a big eyesore,” Big Sean said of the train station. “It’s an oasis in the middle of the city. It’s a metaphor for us all: It’s our time right now.”

The concert was executive-produced by Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. Eminem was not scheduled to perform, but surprised those in attendance by closing the show with a rousing set that included his new single, “Houdini,” “Not Afraid” and the most appropriate “Welcome 2 Detroit.”

Eminem’s appearance may have been the highlight of the night for attendees, but White’s performance wasn’t far behind.

Announcing he and his band were “going to play a few songs that were written a few blocks away from right here,” White was met with a thunderous response when he strummed the opening chords of the anthemic, “Seven Nation Army,” which he recorded while a member of The White Stripes. White, who grew up not far from MCS, held his guitar high above his head with one hand as pyrotechnics lit up the station behind him.

The hulking structure for years was ravaged by scavengers and urban explorers and rose high above Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. The station now will serve as an anchor for a sprawling 30-acre (12-hectare) mobility innovation district and a resurgent Corktown. The project is expected to bring thousands of tech-related jobs. Restaurants, new hotels and other service-industry businesses already are moving into and near Corktown.

The reopening of the train station also comes as Detroit enjoys a bit of a renaissance.

A decade since exiting its painful bankruptcy, the city has stabilized its finances, staunched population losses and made inroads in cleaning up blight across its 139 square miles (360 square kilometers). In April, Detroit set an attendance record for the NFL draft when more than 775,000 fans poured into downtown over three days.

“I just love seeing everybody in our city happy,” Bill Ford said.

Mike Householder, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC putting strike on hold
Union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC putting strike on hold

A deal has been reached between the TTC and its unionized workers which means buses, streetcars and subways should run as planned on Friday. The union issued a statement minutes before the midnight...

breaking

31m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

3h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

1h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

Union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC putting strike on hold
Union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC putting strike on hold

A deal has been reached between the TTC and its unionized workers which means buses, streetcars and subways should run as planned on Friday. The union issued a statement minutes before the midnight...

breaking

31m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

3h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

1h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

5h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

6h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

9h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

16h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos