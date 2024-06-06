Good Earth light bars recalled due to fire, burn hazards

The Health Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. Health Canada and Good Earth Lighting are recalling 12-inch rechargeable LED motion-activated light bars because they pose a fire and burn hazard.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 6:26 pm.

Health Canada and Good Earth Lighting are recalling some rechargeable LED motion-activated light bars because they pose a fire and burn hazard.

The affected light bars are 12 inches long and were sold between October 2017 and January 2024.

The recall notice issued Thursday says the battery can overheat and ignite the plastic around the light.

Health Canada says Good Earth Lighting has received seven reports of fires, one report of property damage and one report of death in the United States.

It says as of May 17, there has been one report of an incident in Canada but no reports of injuries.

Consumers with the affected products should immediately stop using them and contact Good Earth Lighting to get a free replacement.

The recalled model numbers, which can be found on the back or bottom of the products, are RE1122-WHG-12LF0-F and RE1362-RGB-12LF2-G.

Good Earth Lighting says about 37,800 of the light bars were sold in Canada and about 1.2 million were sold in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

1h ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

1h ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

2h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

7h ago

