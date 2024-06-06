Israel’s Netanyahu set to address the US Congress on July 24, AP source says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

By Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 7:07 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 7:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Congressional leaders last week formally invited Netanyahu to come speak, delivering the most recent show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza. But the date of the speech had been in flux. It has now been set for July 24, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss private planning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, signed the letter extending the invitation to Netanyahu. They said the offer was intended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.”

Netanyahu’s appearance before a growingly divided Congress is sure to be contentious and met with plenty of protests both inside the Capitol from lawmakers and outside by pro-Palestinian protesters. And it will put on stark display the growing election-year divisions among Democrats over the prime minister’s prosecution of the monthslong war against Hamas.

Democratic lawmakers most critical of Netanyahu’s strategy are expected to be no-shows for the address. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, said: “Netanyahu is a war criminal. I certainly will not attend.”

Netanyahu’s visit to the Capitol also comes as the relationship between President Joe Biden and the leader of the Jewish state has frayed in recent months. Biden has privately and publicly criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the war and criticized the Israeli government for not letting more humanitarian into Gaza.

Late last week, Biden announced a proposed agreement to end the fighting in Gaza, putting growing pressure on Netanyahu to accept the deal. Many Israelis have been urging him to embrace the terms, but his far-right allies have threatened to leave his coalition government if he does.

Netanyahu called a permanent cease-fire in Gaza a “nonstarter” until long-standing conditions for ending the war are met, appearing to undermine the proposal that Biden described as an Israeli one.

Johnson first suggested inviting the Israeli leader, saying it would be “a great honor of mine” to invite him. His move came soon after Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S., delivered a stinging rebuke of Netanyahu in a lengthy speech on the Senate floor. Schumer said in the speech that Netanyahu had “lost his way” amid the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza.

Even so, Schumer had said he would join in the invitation because “our relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends any one prime minister or president.”

Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

1h ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

1h ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

2h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

1h ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

1h ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

2h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

11h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

23h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

23h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.
2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos