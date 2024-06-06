La Maison Simons to open at Toronto’s Eaton Centre, Yorkdale in former Nordstrom spaces

La Maison Simons
La Maison Simons store seen here at CF Fairview Pointe Claire. Photo: La Maison Simons.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 6, 2024 9:14 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 9:30 am.

Cadillac Fairview (CF) announced that the retailer La Maison Simons, commonly known as Simons, will open at Toronto’s Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre as part of an ongoing expansion.

The La Maison Simons in downtown Toronto will be a 110,000-square-foot flagship Yonge street-level storefront across three levels of the shopping centre. It will take up a small portion of the 63,800-square-foot second floor of the space where Nordstrom used to be located.

The La Maison Simons store set to open at Yorkdale will span roughly 118,000 square feet and occupy the first two levels of the former Nordstrom store. The two locations will offer the full range of La Maison Simons merchandise, including labels by emerging Canadian designers, and feature a modern home fashion and decor selection.

The two La Maison Simons stores at Eaton Centre and Yorkdale will open in fall 2025.

La Maison Simons says the company is spending over $75 million to build the new Toronto locations, which will create about 400 jobs. There are currently two La Maison Simons in Ontario in Mississauga at Square One and Ottawa’s Rideau Centre.

Eataly coming to downtown Toronto along with new Nike flagship store

CF also announced that Eataly will open its fourth outpost across 25,000 square feet over two levels at Toronto’s Eaton Centre.

Toronto will become the only North American city to have four Eataly locations, CF said.

CF confirmed that Nike will be relocating from level 1 of the Eaton Centre to a new two-level flagship location at Trinity Way, totalling approximately 18,000 square feet.

“At Cadillac Fairview, nothing is more important than creating a world-class shopping experience for our guests, and we’re thrilled to welcome these exciting clients to our flagship shopping centre in the heart of downtown Toronto,” said CF CEO Sal Iacono.

