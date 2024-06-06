McGill says protesters are occupying administration building, set up barricade

The pro-Palestinian protest encampment on McGill University campus is seen Monday, May 13, 2024 in Montreal. McGill University says protesters are occupying the main administration building on its downtown campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 6:18 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 6:56 pm.

MONTREAL — McGill University says protesters are occupying the main administration building on its downtown campus.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been encamped on the campus’s lower field since late April, demanding that the university pull its investments tied to Israel’s military and sever relationships with Israeli academic institutions.

McGill says police and security services are on-site, where protesters have “set up a barricade” outside the building.

Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill, a student group participating in the encampment, says on social media “an autonomous group of students” have occupied the administration building.

In May, McGill failed to convince a Superior Court judge that the situation at the encampment was sufficiently urgent to justify a provisional injunction.

The university said at the time it would try again in court to have the tents dismantled on the lower field of the downtown campus.

About 100 protesters gathered in front of the James Administration Building, a few hundred metres from the main encampment site.
Metal fencing was erected in front of the building’s entrance, with protesters standing in front holding banners, one of which said, “Genocide made by McGill.”

Two banners, one reading “You could have divested 41 days ago,” hung from a third-floor window. Shortly after the protest began, officers could be seen inside the building, and one of them removed a banner.

Police officers wearing helmets and face protection stood on either side of the building, watching over chanting protesters. Officers were also standing in front of several other entrances to the downtown campus, preventing people from entering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

