New South Wales becomes last Australian state to apologize for laws criminalizing homosexuality

New South Wales State Premier Chris Minns formally apologizes to the LGBTQI+ community at state parliament in Sydney, Thursday, June 6, 2024, for discriminatory laws. The leader of Australia's most populous state apologized Thursday for the “unforgivable pain” caused by previous laws criminalizing homosexuality, 40 years after gay sex was decriminalized in New South Wales. (Louise Kennerley/AAP Image/Pool via AP)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 2:19 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 2:26 am.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of Australia’s most populous state apologized Thursday for the “unforgivable pain” caused by previous laws criminalizing homosexuality, 40 years after gay sex was decriminalized in New South Wales.

“We are here to apologize for every life that was damaged or diminished or destroyed by these unjust laws,” Premier Chris Minns said in a speech to the state parliament. The legislation “should never have existed,” he added.

The state was the last in Australia to make a formal apology for laws that made gay sex acts illegal, following Victoria and South Australia in 2016 and the country’s other three states in 2017. Same-sex marriage became legal in Australia in 2017.

Homosexual acts between adult men were decriminalized in New South Wales in 1984, making it the fifth state to do so. Sex between women was never a criminal offense in the state. The state recorded dozens of “gay hate” deaths in the 1980s, in part because of hostility and fear stemming from the AIDS epidemic.

A legislative change in 2014 allowed men with convictions under the past laws to apply for them to be expunged.

Minns said Thursday that those convicted had lost jobs, futures and family as a result.

“We are very sorry for every person convicted or otherwise who were made to live a smaller life because of these laws,” he said.

“People who reached the end of their days without ever voicing who they really were, without ever experiencing the greatest of human joys, which is the joy of love, we are sorry,” Minns added.

Sydney lawmaker Alex Greenwich told legislators that he was the only openly gay member of the New South Wales parliament, which includes Sydney, and one of only two in the chamber’s history.

“This in itself shows how much work we need to do,” he said.

“My message to my colleagues today will be the same message as the LGBTQ community had 40 years ago. ‘Get out of our bedrooms, get out of our pants and let us live our lives,’” said Greenwich, who has proposed a bill that would prevent teachers and students at private schools from being fired or expelled for coming out.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

6h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

10h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

4h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

11h ago

Top Stories

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

6h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

10h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

4h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

6h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

7h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

7h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

12h ago

More Videos