New Will Arnett animated show, Drag Race series coming to Bell this fall/winter

In this Aug. 3, 2014 file photo, Will Arnett arrives at the LA Premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 7:12 am.

TORONTO — An animated series with a stacked Canadian cast, a winter vacation reality series from the Drag Race universe and a “Kids in the Hall” star’s search for a hobby are among the highlights of Bell Media’s upcoming TV slate.

The broadcaster announced a fall and winter schedule that includes “Super Team Canada,” Crave’s first-ever animated series, bound for early 2025.

Co-created by Will Arnett and writers Robert Cohen and Joel H. Cohen, the comedy centres on the exploits of six Canadian superheroes on a mission to save the world. It stars Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, with Arnett, Jay Baruchel and Bryan Adams guest starring.

Also coming to Crave this winter is “Slaycation,” which follows six queens from the international Drag Race franchise as they vacation together at a Canadian winter retreat.

New CTV series include “Mark McKinney Needs a Hobby,” in which actor and writer Mark McKinney meets hobbyists across North America in order to find a pastime of his own.

Other Crave originals include the drug trafficking drama “Bad Trips,” led by co-showrunners Sasha Leigh Henry and Tania Thompson, reality series “Drag Brunch Saved My Life” and workplace comedy “The Office Movers,” starring YouTube comics Jae and Trey Richards.

Returning homegrown shows include Crave comedies “Late Bloomer,” “The Trades” and “Shoresy,” along with CTV’s competition series “The Traitors Canada,” Maritimes drama “Sullivan’s Crossing” and crime procedural “Sight Unseen.”

U.S. acquisitions heading to Crave this fall include Conan O’Brien’s HBO Max travel show “Conan Without Borders,” Peacock’s Amanda Seyfried-fronted thriller series “Long Bright River” and BBC One historical drama “Dope Girls.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

