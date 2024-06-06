NTSB begins considering probable cause in a near-collision between FedEx and Southwest planes

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. Investigators said Thursday, June 6, 2024, that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 11:12 am.

Investigators said Thursday that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway.

The FedEx co-pilot saw the Southwest plane at the last second, and the cargo plane’s crew pulled up, flying over the top of the Southwest jet, which was carrying 128 passengers and crew members.

“This incident could have been catastrophic if not for the heroic actions of the FedEx crew,” said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board at the start of the panel’s hearing on the close call.

The five-member safety board heard descriptions of the incident from investigators and was expected to vote on a probable cause of the incident later Thursday.

The FedEx plane was making its final approach to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when it nearly hit the top of the Southwest Boeing 737, which was roaring down the runway for takeoff in thick fog.

The air traffic controller said he had expected the Southwest jet — which he couldn’t see through the fog — to take off more quickly. In hindsight, the controller said, he could have made the Southwest crew wait until the FedEx Boeing 767 landed.

The captain of the FedEx plane told investigators he was irritated and perplexed when he heard the controller clearing the Southwest jet to take off from the same runway he was approaching.

The incident was among several close calls last year that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to call a “safety summit” of aviation industry participants.

FAA officials have maintained that U.S. aviation has never been safer. However, a panel of independent experts concluded last year that the safety margin is shrinking and the FAA needs better staffing and technology to manage the nation’s airspace.

The NTSB plans to publish its report on the Austin incident in several weeks.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

42m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

24m ago

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

42m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

4h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

15h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

16h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

17h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos