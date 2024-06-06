Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 11:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Good Earth Lighting’s now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat — and cause the unit to catch on fire. That can pose serious burn and smoke inhalation risks.

To date, the CPSC notes that there’s been one report of a consumer who died, although specifics of the incident were not immediately released. Another consumer was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year, the CPSC added — and Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of these products overheating, six of which resulted in fires and property damage.

The lithium-ion battery-powered lights are intended be alternatives to permanent fixtures in places where wiring may be difficult, such as closets, staircases and cupboards. The products impacted by the recall can be identified by their model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

According to the CPSC, some 1.2 million of these lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores — including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and Meijer — as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024 in the U.S. An additional 37,800 were sold in Canada.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately.

Good Earth Lighting is offering free light replacement bars to impacted consumers. You can learn more about registering — including instructions for how to safely dispose of the recalled lights — by contacting the Mount Prospect, Illinois-based company or visiting its website.

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

updated

44m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

3h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

26m ago

