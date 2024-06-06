Papal switcheroo as Francis changes plans at last minute to visit different Rome community

Flowers and people are seen in front of an apartment block at Casal Bertone, in far-east Rome, where Pope Francis was expected to pay a visit, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Francis apparently pulled a last-minute switcheroo, after word had spread too much that he was planning to visit the apartment in Casal Bertone, and instead had a surprise meeting with 30 or so families in another building courtyard in the far west neighborhood of Palmarola, at the opposite side of Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By Andrew Medichini And Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 1:12 pm.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis slipped out of the Vatican on Thursday to meet with members of a local Roman parish as part of his new initiative of surprise papal prayer sessions ahead of next year’s Jubilee.

The 30 or so families who met with Francis in a building courtyard in the far west neighborhood of Palmarola were certainly surprised — especially since Francis had been expected across town at another parish community at the same time.

Francis apparently pulled the last-minute switcheroo after word had spread too much that he was planning to visit an apartment complex in Casal Bertone, a middle-class neighborhood in far-east Rome. Indeed, the city of Rome had set up police barricades to contain well-wishers, potted plants decorated the site and media crews were on hand — only to have the pope end up a no-show.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t address the change in plans in a statement issued late Thursday alongside a photo of the pope with the parish families he actually did meet. He said only that Francis had gone to the Palmarola neighborhood to meet with 30 families who belong to the parish of Santa Brigida di Svezia for the third round of his “school of prayer” encounters.

Unlike typical parish visits that involve church communities preparing for months to receive a pope, or highly orchestrated foreign trips that require bilateral diplomatic protocols, these prayer meetings are designed to be informal and spontaneous.

After battling poor health for much of the winter, the 87-year-old Francis has resumed a fairly robust schedule of encounters outside the Vatican. Recently he has met with groups of priests and laity in various parts of Rome and made recent day trips to Venice and Verona, with plans for upcoming visits to Trieste and the Group of Seven meeting near Bari.

Andrew Medichini And Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3h ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

5h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3h ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

5h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

5h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

17h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

17h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

18h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos