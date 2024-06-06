Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Photo of Steve Lima Echeverri
Police are searching for Steve Lima Echeverri, 47, of no fixed address. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 6, 2024 10:24 pm.

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood.

Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 8 a.m. on June 5. He allegedly made threats against the occupant of the home before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Steve Lima Echeverri of no fixed address. He is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants including six counts of uttering threats, 10 counts of failing to comply with probation, assault with a weapon, assault, weapons dangerous, and mischief and theft under $5,000.

Echeverri is described as being approximately six-feet with a medium build, receding/shaved hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue sweatpants, and grey high top Nike shoes with an orange logo.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC
Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. There's been a shift in the tone of how the talks are progressing with the union representing almost 12,000...

updated

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

1h ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station
1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police have arrested one of two men wanted for robbing and assaulting a Good Samaritan outside an east-end subway station last month. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary...

17m ago

Top Stories

Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC
Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. There's been a shift in the tone of how the talks are progressing with the union representing almost 12,000...

updated

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

1h ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station
1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police have arrested one of two men wanted for robbing and assaulting a Good Samaritan outside an east-end subway station last month. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

4h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

4h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

7h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

15h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos