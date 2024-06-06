Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood.

Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 8 a.m. on June 5. He allegedly made threats against the occupant of the home before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Steve Lima Echeverri of no fixed address. He is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants including six counts of uttering threats, 10 counts of failing to comply with probation, assault with a weapon, assault, weapons dangerous, and mischief and theft under $5,000.

Echeverri is described as being approximately six-feet with a medium build, receding/shaved hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue sweatpants, and grey high top Nike shoes with an orange logo.