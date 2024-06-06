Quicksand doesn’t just happen in Hollywood. It happened on a Maine beach

FILE - Beachgoers enjoy the walk at low tide out to Fox Island off of Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg, Maine, June 26, 2007. Jamie Acord, from Maine, learned the hard way over the weekend that quicksand doesn’t just happen in jungles or rainforests in Hollywood movies — she was walking at the water’s edge at Popham Beach State Park when she sunk to her hips in a split second. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 12:49 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 12:57 pm.

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach learned that quicksand doesn’t just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.

Jamie Acord was walking at the water’s edge at Popham Beach State Park over the weekend when she sunk to her hips in a split second, letting out a stunned scream. She told her husband, “I can’t get out!”

“I couldn’t feel the bottom,” she said. “I couldn’t find my footing.”

Within seconds, her husband had pulled her from the sand trap, the sand filled in, and the stunned couple wondered what just happened?

It turns out that quicksand, known as supersaturated sand, is a real thing around the world, even in Maine, far from the jungle locations where Hollywood has used it to add drama by ensnaring actors.

Thankfully, real life is not like in the movies.

People who’re caught in supersaturated sand remain buoyant — people don’t sink in quicksand — allowing them to float and wriggle themselves to safety, said Jim Britt, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“People hear the word quicksand they think jungle movie. The reality with this supersaturated sand is you’re not going to go under,” he said.

In this case, climate changed played a role in the episode at the state’s busiest state park beach, which draws more than 225,000 visitors each year, Britt said. A series of winter storms rerouted a river that pours into the ocean, softening the sand in area where beachgoers are more apt to walk, necessitating the placement warning signs by park staff, he said.

Acord took to social media to warn others after her episode on Saturday, when she and her husband Patrick were strolling on the beach. Acord was collecting trash so her hands were full when she sunk.

It all happened so fast she didn’t have time to be scared, but she worries that it would be frightening for someone who was alone, especially a child who might be traumatized. “A kid would be scared,” she said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3h ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

5h ago

Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride
Bike Share Toronto urges riders to 'wipe down seats' if renting bike for naked ride

There's no ifs, ands, or butts about it: If you rent a bike for this weekend's World Naked Bike Ride in Toronto, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie. That's the advice Bike Share Toronto is sharing ahead...

1h ago

