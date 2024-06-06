Rap star Drake places $500,000 bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup

Canadian rap star Drake has placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

Drake posted a screenshot on Wednesday of the bet placed with gambling website Stake on his Instagram account with the caption “Oilers are self-explanatory.”

He also bet on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA title.

If both bets come through, he will get a payout of $2.4 million.

Drake often posts screenshots of his big-money bets on Instagram.

He has been hit-and-miss of late. In January, he lost a $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.

A month later he pocketed nearly $1.2 million betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

The Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Panthers starts Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.