Rap star Drake places $500,000 bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup

Drake gestures a he watches the Toronto Raptors
Drake gestures a he watches the Toronto Raptors during NBA basketball action against Los Angeles Lakers in Toronto on Friday, March 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 5:12 pm.

Canadian rap star Drake has placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

Drake posted a screenshot on Wednesday of the bet placed with gambling website Stake on his Instagram account with the caption “Oilers are self-explanatory.”

He also bet on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA title.

If both bets come through, he will get a payout of $2.4 million.

Drake often posts screenshots of his big-money bets on Instagram.

He has been hit-and-miss of late. In January, he lost a $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.

A month later he pocketed nearly $1.2 million betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

The Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Panthers starts Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

