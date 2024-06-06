RCMP to release review of response to mass killing on James Smith Cree Nation

REGINA — RCMP are to release today an internal review into how officers handled the manhunt for a mass killer on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, ordered the review about a week after officers captured Myles Sanderson.

Sanderson killed 11 people and wounded 17 others on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022.

Three days later, officers arrested him after a chase on a rural road near the town of Rosthern.

He died soon after of a cocaine overdose while in custody.

The review was to outline what worked well for Mounties and where they ran into problems.

The Canadian Press