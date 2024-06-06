Saputo earns $92 million in fourth quarter, down from $159 million last year

A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 5:47 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. says it earned $92 million in its fourth quarter, down from $159 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based dairy processor says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $4.55 billion, up slightly from $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were 22 cents, down from 38 cents a year earlier.

President and CEO Lino Saputo says the company stayed its course amid commodity price volatility, a challenged consumer and ongoing inflationary pressures.

He says Saputo is ramping up commercial production at several facilities after completing most of the major capital projects in the firm’s strategic plan.

Earlier this year, the company announced that chief executive Saputo will transition to the role of executive chair of the board effective Aug. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SAP)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

3m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

1m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

