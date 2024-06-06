Sudanese RSF paramilitaries clash with the army, leaving at least 100 people dead

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 7:59 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 8:12 am.

CAIRO (AP) — At least 100 people were killed, and dozens were injured after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked a village in Gezira province in Sudan on Wednesday, officials said.

Women, children, and elderly were among the victims in the attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on Wad al-Noura village in Gezira, Mini Arko Minawi, the governor of Darfur province, said on X, formerly Twitter.

A grassroots group set up to protect residents in Wad Madani, the capital city of Gezira, said late Wednesday on social media that the paramilitary force, which has been fighting the Sudanese army for over a year, used heavy artillery to besiege and attack the village.

The Madani Resistance Committee, which has been threatened and attacked by the RSF in the past, accused the paramilitaries of looting Wad al-Noura in the midst of the attacks which it said started Wednesday morning.

The RSF claimed in December that it had seized control of Wad Madani, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and a haven for hundreds of thousands of people displaced by fighting.

The resistance committee said the RSF invaded the village, displacing residents, including women and children, to other parts of the district of al-Manaqil.

The Sudanese transitional government in a statement on its Telegram channel condemned the attacks and called for the international community to hold the RSF accountable.

“These are criminal acts that reflect the systematic behavior of these (RSF) militias in targeting civilians, plundering their property, and forcibly displacing them from their areas,” said the media office for the Transitional Sovereignty Council, which was set up after the ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The RSF alleged on X late Wednesday that the Sudanese military planned to attack its troops in Jabal al-Awliya, in the west of al-Manaqil district, by mobilizing Sudanese armed forces in three bases. The Associated Press couldn’t verify this allegation.

The paramilitary group said it attacked three camps west, north and south of Wad-al Noura, clashing with the Sudanese army.

“Our forces will not stand idly by in the face of any movements or gatherings by the enemy and will work to pursue and defeat the enemy,” said the RSF in its statement.

The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army has wrecked the country as clashes spread across multiple cities and pushed its population to the brink of famine. More than 14,000 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

36m ago

Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles
Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Toronto's Roncesvalles. Toronto police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after...

2h ago

Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Prime Minister Justin...

6m ago

