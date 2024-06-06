Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton.

Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m. by a man who said he had been shot.

The 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting call, police received reports of two suspicious individuals wearing masks running into a wooded area. Once on the scene, officers found a 17-year-old suspect and allegedly recovered a firearm during the arrest.

The teenager is facing multiple charges, including unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, two Counts of Breach of Recognizance and Discharge Firearm with Intent.

A search for the second suspect continues through a golf course, trails and rural treed areas. He still remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a gray hoodie and dark blue pants, and who was seen wearing a blue surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Investigators have also recovered the stolen black SUV allegedly linked to the suspects.