Tory MP says he misspoke after NDP MP accuses him of making anti-Indigenous comment

Indigenous NDP MP Leah Gazan is rejecting an apology made by Saskatoon Conservative MP Brad Redekopp after he likened an offender's criminal record to his race. Gazan, speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP apologized in the House of Commons today after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender’s criminal record to his race.

Brad Redekopp says he misspoke earlier this week when he criticized parole officers for releasing Myles Sanderson on bail before the James Smith Cree Nation member perpetrated a 2022 stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon MP incorrectly suggested Tuesday that the parole board predicted Sanderson “was likely to reoffend because of his racial background.”

He confirmed today that the Conservative party sought to correct the record — not by striking the claim altogether but by changing it to say Sanderson was likely to reoffend “regardless” of his background.

New Democrat MP Leah Gazan isn’t buying that explanation, saying Redekopp only apologized after she demanded that he publicly address his comments.

Gazan says the record should reflect his original comments and the Conservative party must confront what she calls a pattern of anti-Indigenous rhetoric.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.
New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

A "renewed cabinet" for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said. Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the...

5m ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

4h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Top Stories

New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.
New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

A "renewed cabinet" for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said. Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the...

5m ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

4h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

8h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

20h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

20h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

21h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos