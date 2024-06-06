Trump to campaign in Arizona following hush money conviction

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. A day after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony charges, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee addressed the conviction and likely attempt to cast his campaign in a new light. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 12:15 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 12:27 am.

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday with a trip to Arizona, his first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a town hall in Phoenix organized by Turning Point, a conservative youth organization that has seen its influence rise alongside Trump’s takeover of the GOP.

Trump responded defiantly to the verdict against him a day after a New York jury found him guilty last week of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. But he has not spoken directly to the swing-state voters who will decide the November election.

He is likely to find a friendly audience at Turning Point. Led by Charlie Kirk, the group has harnessed the energy of young people drawn to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement by cultivating conservative influencers and hosting glitzy events. And it’s made Kirk and his allies wealthy.

Nowhere is Turning Point’s influence greater than in Arizona, the group’s adopted home state where its loyalists have taken on prominent roles in the state GOP but have struggled to win general elections. Turning Point’s slate of conservative candidates lost in the 2022 midterms, including Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor and is now running for U.S. Senate.

The group is looking to expand its influence this year to other battleground states and got a boost when Trump ousted former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel in February. She was replaced by Trump’s hand-picked successor, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who has spoken positively about working with Turning Point.

President Joe Biden won Arizona in 2020 by about 10,000 votes. It was, along with Georgia, one of two states decided by less than half a percentage point and is expected to be close again this year.

Arizona Republicans have enthusiastically embraced Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. State lawmakers commissioned an unprecedented partisan recount that confirmed his loss. Cochise County officials in southern Arizona are facing criminal charges for refusing to certify the 2022 midterm election results.

Hours before Trump is scheduled to speak, Jake Hoffman, a Republican state senator who is also a top Turning Point consultant, will be arraigned for his role in an alleged plot to overturn Trump’s loss in Arizona. Hoffman is accused of being a fake elector who signed a document falsely claiming to represent Arizona in the Electoral College.

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is scheduled for arraignment in the same case on Friday.

Despite the state’s importance on the presidential map, Trump has not campaigned in Arizona since 2022, when he held a rally to support his slate of midterm candidates, all of whom ended up losing.

Trump’s trip west includes several private fundraisers and a rally on Sunday in Nevada, another battleground state he lost narrowly in 2020.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

4h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

9h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

3h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

9h ago

Top Stories

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

4h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

9h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

3h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

4h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

5h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

6h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

10h ago

More Videos