UN calls on Belarus to investigate torture and death of politicial prisoners

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 3:56 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — United Nations special representatives on human rights have called on Belarusian authorities to investigate the torture and deaths of political prisoners.

A report produced by the UN special rapporteur for Belarus says five people who have died in custody in Belarus were convicted on politically motivated charges.

The report noted that none of the deceased underwent an autopsy and said that the fact the prisoners died while in jail “creates a presumption of arbitrary deprivation of life by State authorities.” It called on Belarusian authorities to launch ”prompt, effective, impartial and transparent investigations into all deaths in custody.”

The UN human rights advocates said they were particularly concerned about several Belarusian opposition politicians, lawyers and activists who are currently in prison and whose whereabouts have not been known for more than a year.

According to the Viasna human rights center, there are currently 1,401 political prisoners behind bars in the country, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

The UN report criticized conditions in Belarusian jails and said prisoners are subjected to “torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in places of detention.”

Political prisoners are particularly singled out, the report said, as they are reportedly made to wear a special yellow mark, are often placed in solitary confinement and are deprived of communication with the outside world.

President Alexander Lukashenko led a harsh crackdown against his critics in 2020 when he declared himself the winner of an election widely dismissed by the Belarusian opposition and the West as fraudulent. The UN report said authorities in Belarus have carried out a “targeted eradication” of civil society in Belarus since Lukashenko’s disputed election.

“The human rights situation in Belarus remains extremely preoccupying” and requires sustained attention, the report said.

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Top Stories

New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.
New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

A "renewed cabinet" for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said. Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the...

9m ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

4h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

