US imposes travel bans on Georgian officials over new law that critics say will curb media freedom

Demonstrators with a Georgian national flag gather at the Parliamentary building during an opposition protest against the foreign influence bill in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The Georgian parliament has overridden a presidential veto of the "foreign agents" legislation that has fueled Western concerns and sparked massive protests for weeks. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

By Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 2:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions Thursday on dozens of Georgian officials in response to the enactment of a law that drew weeks of protests by critics who say it will curb media freedom and jeopardize the country’s chances of joining the European Union.

The move to impose travel bans on the officials, members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, law enforcement officers, lawmakers, private citizens and family members came three days after Georgia’s parliament speaker signed the measure into law following lawmakers’ override of a presidential veto.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller did not identify those targeted, due to visa confidentiality laws, but said “a few dozen” people were cited for anti-democratic activity.

“These actions risk derailing Georgia’s European future and run counter to the Georgian Constitution and the wishes of its people,” Miller said. He said the sanctions were first step and more penalties would be coming unless Georgia changed course.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned about such a move after parliament’s initial passage of the bill last month. He also said the U.S. was reviewing all its assistance to Georgia, which has amounted to $390 million over the past several years.

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili signed the legislation sealing the override of a veto of the bill by President Salome Zourabichvili.

T he measure requires media, nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofit groups to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

The government argued the law is needed to stem what it deems to be harmful foreign actors trying to destabilize the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million. Many journalists and activists say its true goal is to stigmatize them and restrict debate before parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

Opponents have denounced it as “the Russian law” because it resembles measures pushed through by the Kremlin to crack down on independent news media, nonprofits and activists. They say the measure may have been driven by Moscow to thwart Georgia’s chances of further integration with the West.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

2h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

44m ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

2h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

44m ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1m ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

7h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

18h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

19h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

20h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos