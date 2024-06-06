‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak

FILE - Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 5:12 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 6:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ahead of Pat Sajak’s final episode as the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.

On Thursday’s episode of the beloved game show, White honored Sajak’s work and their friendship with a video segment that featured clips and photos tracing their collaboration from the 1980s to the present.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” she said. “I love you, Pat.”

White said that while their long-running work collaboration has been significant to her — noting that he made her feel “so comfortable and so confident” when she started — she said their personal friendship has meant much more.

“As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families, outside the studio, are my favorite,” she said, seeming to hold back tears. “We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated.”

After the prerecorded video segment ended, Sajak and White shared a hug on stage.

Sajak and White have been one of television’s most iconic duos since they started working on “Wheel of Fortune” together in 1982, when the show first aired in syndication. They have appeared in over 8,000 episodes together, with Sajak leading the contestants through the game and White famously turning the letters on the puzzle board.

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023, making the 41st season of the show his last. White extended her contract in September through the 2025-2026 season and will help shepherd Sajak’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest, through his first two seasons at the helm.

When Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s successor, Seacrest said in a statement he was “truly humbled” to take over.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said.

Sajak’s final episode will air Friday.

Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

breaking

1m ago

TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks
TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says 'no progress' in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency. In a late afternoon update, the union said they...

5m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

