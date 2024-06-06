Woman who says she’s the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ sues Netflix for defamation

FILE - The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix's “Baby Reindeer” sued the streaming giant Thursday, June 6, 2024, for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 8:21 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 8:42 pm.

A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” sued the streaming giant Thursday for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages.

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish attorney living in England who says the character Martha on the widely viewed limited series is clearly based on her, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles that also alleges that Netflix was negligent, intentionally subjected her to emotional distress and violated her right to publicity.

On the British black comedy based on a one-man stage show by Richard Gadd, Gadd plays a doppelganger named Donny Dunn, who in his day job at a pub gives Martha, a bubby, quick-to-laugh customer, a free cup of tea. She eventually becomes a stalker who sends him tens of thousands of emails, tweets at him hundreds of times, smashes a bottle over his head and gouges his eyes, sexually assaults him, and is eventually arrested and sent to prison.

None of this actually happened, according to the lawsuit.

“The lies that Defendants told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice-convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison, and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd,” the lawsuit says. “Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money.”

Harvey also never previously stalked a police officer, as Gadd’s character learns on the show, the lawsuit says.

Netflix responded with a statement saying, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

The lawsuit alleges the streamer did nothing to determine whether the stalking, assault, and convictions were accurate, nor did it do anything to understand the actual relationship between Harvey and Gadd.

“Netflix and Gadd destroyed her reputation, her character and her life,” the suit says.

Gadd is not named as a defendant, but emails sent seeking comment from attorneys representing him were not immediately returned.

The show premiered on Netflix in April, and Harvey publicly came forward and gave an interview to journalist Piers Morgan about a month later. But the lawsuit says viewers and British media outlets had identified her well before that, and they have tormented her constantly since.

This was possible, the lawsuit says, because on the show Martha creates social media posts identical to searchable posts by Harvey, including one in which she says, “my curtains need hung badly,” which is used as a sexual euphemism on the show.

The lawsuit also alleges that Harvey bears an “uncanny resemblance” to Martha, saying her “accent, manner of speaking and cadence” are “indistinguishable.”

The lawsuit says that the series’ claim at the beginning of its first episode that it’s a true story is “the biggest lie in television history” and that its defamation of Harvey is “at a magnitude and scale without precedent.”

Harvey is seeking all profits from “Baby Reindeer” and asks that punitive and other damages be awarded that would total at least $170 million.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike
Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. Both sides continue to negotiate with union officials says "some progress has been made" without providing...

updated

7m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

52m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

4h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

9h ago

Top Stories

Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike
Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. Both sides continue to negotiate with union officials says "some progress has been made" without providing...

updated

7m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

52m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

4h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

2h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

3h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

6h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

13h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos