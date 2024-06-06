A woman has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly going the wrong way on Highway 407 and colliding with another vehicle.

Provincial police were called to the 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning following reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The wrong-way vehicle was an SUV, and it allegedly collided with a pickup truck, causing minor injuries to the driver of the pickup.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.

Lu Yi, 39, of Vaughan, has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), operation while impaired – alcohol, and dangerous operation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.