A Russian-Ukrainian man is suspected of plotting a terrorist bombing in France

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 1:43 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 1:57 pm.

PARIS (AP) — A Russian-Ukrainian citizen was given preliminary terrorism charges Friday in France and accused of plotting a bombing, prosecutors said.

The 26-year-old man was detained in a hotel north of Paris on Monday, and investigators are searching for possible accomplices, the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The arrest came the day before U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in France, and three days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France. Both were in the country for commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and meetings with the French president.

It was unclear whether the alleged plot was linked to the the war in Ukraine. Relations between Russia and France have become increasingly tense in recent months over the conflict.

Prosecutors said the suspect suffered serious burn injuries after an explosive device detonated in his hotel room, and was treated for his injuries before being handed over to France’s domestic intelligence agency for questioning.

The statement said the man was presented to an investigating judge on Friday who filed preliminary charges for participation in a terrorist group planning criminal attacks, and for possession of explosives materials aimed at preparing an attack in connection with a terrorist group.

The man, who was not identified, arrived in France a few days before his arrest. French media reported that he was born in Donbas, a Russian-occupied region of Ukraine, and had served in the Russian army.

Also this week, Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency announced the arrest of a French citizen accused of collecting information on military issues.

France is also seeing a spate of unusual incidents believed linked to Russia and Ukraine.

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

5h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

2h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

1h ago

