The Big Story

Could a Canadian breakthrough lead to an ALS cure?

Medical work at a lab
Medical work at a lab. (Photo by Louis Reed)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 7, 2024 8:32 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 8:42 am.

In Today’s The Big Story podcast, scientists are very careful about throwing around words like ‘breakthrough’ or ‘cure’ — especially when it comes to diseases like ALS that are so devastating to their victims. But the past few months have seen an incredible sense of optimism around research being done by a team at Western University, who seem to have found a way to prevent the cell death at the core of the disease.

Dr. Michael Strong is a professor of neurology at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and the Arthur J. Hudson Chair in ALS Research. “This is a breakthrough going forward, but we’ve got the hurdles ahead of us and let’s see where we land,” says Strong.

How did they make this discovery? How does it work so far in experiments? And why is this step turning heads around throughout the medical world?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

53m ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

35m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

A possible border agent strike is looming as both sides remain at the table, hoping to avoid travel chaos. The federal government and the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents 9,000 workers...

52m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs
Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent in May as the job market continued to show signs of weakness. Statistics Canada’s latest labour force survey showed the economy added...

breaking

11m ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

53m ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

35m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

A possible border agent strike is looming as both sides remain at the table, hoping to avoid travel chaos. The federal government and the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents 9,000 workers...

52m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs
Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent in May as the job market continued to show signs of weakness. Statistics Canada’s latest labour force survey showed the economy added...

breaking

11m ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

14h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

15h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

18h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.
2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos