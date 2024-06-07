Biden is to meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Paris as Russia leans into its battlefield offensive

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and other dignitaries, attend an international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Normandy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Christopher Megerian And Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 3:38 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 3:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday as Kyiv’s army endures its hardest days of fighting since the early weeks of the war with Russia and prepares for what officials say could be a tough summer ahead.

The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support, and Ukraine is trying to fend off an intense Russian offensive in eastern areas of the country. The push is focused on the Ukrainian border regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk but Ukrainian officials say it could spread wider as Russia’s bigger army seeks to make its advantage tell.

The offensive is seeking to exploit Kyiv’s shortages of ammunition and troops along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

That shortfall in weaponry came after U.S. military aid was held up in Congress for six months before Biden in April signed into law a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Amid Russia’s most recent onslaught and with Ukraine’s army reeling, some NATO allies including the U.S. said last week they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to Kyiv to carry out limited attacks inside Russia.

That step brought a furious response from the Kremlin, which warned that Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II could spin out of control.

Biden and Zelenskyy attended the 80th anniversary events of D-Day in Normandy, northern France, on Thursday, along with European leaders who have supported Kyiv’s efforts in the war.

Biden pledged “we will not walk away” from Ukraine, drawing a direct line from the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi domination to today’s war against Russian aggression.

Ukraine depicts its fight against the Kremlin’s forces as a clash between Western democratic freedom and Russian tyranny. Russia says it is defending itself against a menacing eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance.

The U.S. will send about $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Thursday. The new package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds., officials said

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft.

Macron has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. He said in February that putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out.”

Zelenskyy began a day of meetings in Paris on Friday with an official welcome ceremony at the golden-domed Invalides monument, site of Napoleon’s tomb.

During the day, Zelenskyy was due to visit the Nexter arms manufacturer in Versailles, which makes the Caesar self-propelled howitzers that France, among other weapons, is providing to Kyiv’s forces.

He was also to make a speech to the National Assembly, which is the lower house of France’s parliament, and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Zelenskyy’s foreign trips aim to keep Ukraine’s plight in the public eye, secure more military help for its fight against Russia’s invasion and lock in long-term Western support through bilateral alliances.

France and Ukraine in February signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement. Zelenskyy has since signed similar bilateral agreements with many European countries.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Christopher Megerian And Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

8h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

5h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

6h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

8h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

5h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

10h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

10h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

13h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

21h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos