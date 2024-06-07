Boston pizza shop owner convicted of forced labor against employees in the country illegally

FILE - Stash's Pizza in Boston, is shown Monday, March 20, 2023,. The pizzeria's owner Stavros Papantoniadis was convicted Friday, June 7, 2024, of forced labor charges following a nine-day jury trial. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 7:06 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 7:12 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of two Boston-area pizza shops was convicted of forced labor on Friday for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally to make them work long hours, sometimes seven days a week.

Prosecutors said Stavros Papantoniadis, of the Boston suburb of Westwood, thinly staffed his pizza shops and purposely employed workers without immigration status behind the scenes for 14 or more hours per day.

He monitored the workers with surveillance cameras, which he accessed from his cell phone, and constantly demeaned, insulted and harassed them, prosecutors said.

The jury found Papantoniadis forced or attempted to force six victims to work for him and comply with excessive workplace demands through violent abuse, making them believe he would physically harm them or have them deported.

Papantoniadis was convicted of three counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 12. The charges of forced labor and attempted forced labor each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution.

Prosecutors said that when a victim tired to drive away, Papantoniadis chased him down Route 1 in Norwood then falsely reported him to local police to get him back to work. When Papantoniadis learned that one worker planned to quit, he choked him, causing the worker to flee the pizza shop and run to safety in the parking lot.

“Today’s guilty verdict sends a powerful message to abusive employers that exploiting employees through fear and intimidation will never be tolerated,” said acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy. “I hope that this verdict also alerts others who may be victims of exploitation and harm by employers, that the federal government will not sit idly by.”

A lawyer representing Papantoniadis said he and his client respect the jury’s verdict.

“However we are extremely disappointed that they credited the testimony of the victims and overlooked their motives, which was to attain lawful status here in our country,” Carmine Lepore said.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

18m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

8h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

18m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

8h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

2h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

2h ago

0:05
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson

Video footage has captured flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson airport. The plane was forced to turn around and landed safely.

4h ago

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

12h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.
More Videos