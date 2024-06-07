Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach, right, and executive vice-chair Belinda Stronach
Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach, right, and executive vice-chair Belinda Stronach chat at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont., on May 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By John Marchesan

Posted June 7, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 6:45 pm.

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Police in Peel Region say they arrested the 91-year-old from Aurora on Friday and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, rape, indecent assault on a female and forcible confinement. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at an unconfirmed date to answer the charges.

Police did not elaborate on the incidents or who may have made the allegations, saying only that the alleged offences occurred from the 1980s up until as recently as 2023.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information,” investigators said in a release Friday evening.  

Stronach is the founder and honourary chairman of Magna International Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer with almost 170,000 employees in 29 countries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

57m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

7h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

1h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

28m ago

Top Stories

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

57m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

7h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

1h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

10h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

23h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

23h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.
More Videos