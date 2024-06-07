Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Police in Peel Region say they arrested the 91-year-old from Aurora on Friday and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, rape, indecent assault on a female and forcible confinement. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at an unconfirmed date to answer the charges.

Police did not elaborate on the incidents or who may have made the allegations, saying only that the alleged offences occurred from the 1980s up until as recently as 2023.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information,” investigators said in a release Friday evening.

Stronach is the founder and honourary chairman of Magna International Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer with almost 170,000 employees in 29 countries.