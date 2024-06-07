Fourth man charged in betting scandal that sank Jontay Porter’s NBA career

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 7:41 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 7:42 pm.

A fourth man was arrested Friday in the sports betting scandal that got Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter expelled from the NBA.

Ammar Awawdeh, 32, turned himself in following the arrests of three co-defendants earlier this week. A court complaint accuses Awawdeh of pressing an NBA athlete, identified only as “Player 1,” to resolve gambling debts by leaving games early. The tactic, which the two called a “special,” would guarantee a payout for anyone who bet on him to underperform in those games.

Using an encrypted messaging app, Awawdeh wrote early this year that he was “forcing” the player to do it and told him: “Screenshot this,” the complaint said.

Awawdeh, who helps run his family’s New York City corner stores, was arraigned and released on $100,000 bond to home detention, with ankle monitoring. His lawyer, Alan Gerson, declined to comment on the allegations.

Porter is not charged in the case or named in the complaint. But details about Player 1 match up with those in an NBA probe that resulted in his lifetime ban in April. The league found that he bet on NBA games in which he didn’t play and pulled himself out of at least one so that a wager would pay over $1 million for a bettor who had been tipped off.

Awawdeh and his co-defendants — Timothy McCormack, Mahmud Mollah and Long Phi Pham — used prior knowledge of Player 1’s plans so they or their relatives could place lucrative bets on his performance in Jan. 26 and March 20 games, according to the complaint.

Porter played only briefly on those dates before leaving the court complaining of injury or illness.

A betting company ultimately stopped Mollah from collecting most of his more than $1 million in winnings on the March 20 game, according to the complaint.

The defendants, who are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, have not entered pleas. Their attorneys have declined to comment except for McCormack’s lawyer, Jeffrey Chartier, who said that “no case is a slam dunk.”

Messages seeking comment were left with an agent who has represented Porter. No current contact information could be found for the player himself.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

18m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

8h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

18m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

8h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

2h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

2h ago

0:05
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson

Video footage has captured flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson airport. The plane was forced to turn around and landed safely.

4h ago

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

12h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.
More Videos