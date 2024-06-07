‘Home Alone’ house being sold. Swinging paint cans not included

Posted June 7, 2024 10:54 am.

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — The home of Kevin McCallister’s hijinks is changing hands.

And if the new owner wants to watch “Home Alone,” there’s a movie theater inside, one of many upgrades since the suburban Chicago property was renovated and expanded in 2018.

Sale of the Winnetka house, portrayed in the 1990 film, is underway, days after being listed for $5.25 million, said Dawn McKenna and Katie Moor, agents with Coldwell Banker Realty.

“We’re thrilled with the way this home captured everyone’s attention and hearts due to its well-deserved place in cinematic history and the timeless holiday memories it evokes,” McKenna and Moor told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The brick Georgian-style house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 9,000 square feet (836 square meters) of space. There’s a fully equipped gym and indoor sports court with a basketball hoop.

“Home Alone” is the comedic story of 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind while his family travels to Europe at Christmas. Kevin defends the house from two bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, including by striking them with paint cans swinging from rope.

The house last sold in 2012 for $1.58 million.

