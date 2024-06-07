Malaysian state officials defend demolitions that left hundreds of ‘sea gypsies’ homeless in Borneo

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 7:29 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 7:42 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rights activists have slammed the displacement of hundreds of sea nomads after their stilt homes in a Malaysian marine park on Borneo island were demolished. But the state government Friday defended its move to tear down the unauthorized settlements, saying it was aimed at bolstering security.

Social advocacy group Borneo Komrad said on its Facebook page that the Bajau Laut people, a semi-nomadic community that is mostly stateless, have been left homeless after authorities destroyed and burned their homes and boats.

Known as sea gypsies, the Bajau Laut community live in stilt huts in floating villages or on wooden longboats off the east coast of Sabah state. Despite records of their presence in the region dating back for centuries, many Bajau Laut have no legal nationality documents.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew said Friday that the operation was carried out according to the law. She said evacuation notices were sent a month ago to 273 “unauthorized settlements” on islands in the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, renowned for its clear waters and diving spots.

She said activities such as fishing, erecting structures without permission and farming in the protected marine park area violated state laws and empower Sabah Parks to take action accordingly.

In a three-day operation from Tuesday, she said authorities demolished 138 illegal structures. She said police had told her that some people set fire to their own homes to gain sympathy and attention on social media.

“This operation was carried out due to security issues,” Liew said in a statement, citing shooting incidents and cross-border criminal activities in the area. She didn’t elaborate. The Sabah town of Semporna is just a short boat ride from the southern Philippines.

Local activists have called for more humane solutions. Rights group Pusat Komas said the state should address documentation issues to ensure that the Bajau Laut people receive fair treatment and access to essential services.

Mukmin Nantang, who heads Borneo Komrad, said on Facebook that evicted families are now sleeping on the beach or in the remains of their homes, hungry and lost. “There is no compensation and no other alternative to find them shelter,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

11h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

15h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

11h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

13h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

13h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

16h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.
2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos