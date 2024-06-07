Man who killed Quebec student in 2000 pleads guilty to separate attempted murder

The Quebec flag flies on a flagpole near a church, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Gatineau, Que. The man who was convicted earlier this year in the first-degree murder of a Quebec junior college student in 2000 has pleaded guilty in a second case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2024 1:41 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 1:42 pm.

QUÉBEC — The man who was convicted earlier this year in the first-degree murder of a Quebec junior college student in 2000 has pleaded guilty in a second cold case.

Marc-André Grenon admitted Friday to attempting to murder a woman who was found assaulted and left for dead in Quebec City in July 2000, months after police discovered the body of Guylaine Potvin about 180 kilometres north.

Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard said outside the courtroom that Grenon pleaded guilty in the second cold case because of the “strong and convincing evidence” against him, including his DNA found at the scene of the crime.

Bernard paid tribute to the “courage, determination and perseverance” of the victim over the more than 20 years she waited to see justice.

“We sincerely hope that the final and definite closure of the cases involving Marc-André Grenon today will allow her to turn the page and aspire to live more freely,” he said.

In February, a jury took less than three hours to convict Grenon of sexually assaulting and fatally strangling 19-year-old Potvin after he broke into her Saguenay, Que., apartment while she was sleeping. Justice François Huot described the killer as “completely devoid of morality,” as well as “sexually depraved and a murderer” as he sentenced Grenon to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Investigators had honed in on the suspect more than 22 years after the two crimes when a project tracking Y chromosomes — which are passed down from father to son — suggested the previously unidentified DNA left by Potvin’s killer was connected to the last name Grenon.

Police arrested Grenon in 2022 after following him to a movie theatre and collecting his discarded cup and drinking straws, which were used to analyze his DNA and confirm the match to the murder.

The investigation into Potvin’s murder turned up similarities with the Quebec City case, in which a female student, living alone, was assaulted and left for dead but survived the attack. Grenon’s DNA was found at the scene of both crimes.

Bernard said Grenon was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which he will serve at the same time as the 25-year sentence for Potvin’s murder.

Grenon’s lawyers have dropped their appeal of his first-degree murder conviction, which means the cases against him are closed, he added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

— By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

5h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

2h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

1h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

5h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

2h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

6h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

18h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

19h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

19h ago

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.

20h ago

More Videos