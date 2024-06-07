Mississippi is the latest state sued by tech group over age verification on websites

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch waves to the crowd at a Trump for President rally in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 6, 2024. Fitch was named a defendant in a lawsuit filed Friday, June 7, 2024, in federal court over a new Mississippi law requiring users of websites and other digital services to register their age. The suit by the tech industry group NetChoice contends the law will unconstitutionally limit access to online speech for minors and adults. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 3:26 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law requiring users of websites and other digital services to verify their age will unconstitutionally limit access to online speech for minors and adults, a tech industry group says in a lawsuit filed Friday.

Legislators said the new law is designed to protect children from sexually explicit material. The measure passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate without opposition from either party. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed it April 30, and it is set to become law July 1.

The lawsuit challenging the new Mississippi law was filed in federal court in Jackson by NetChoice, whose members include Google, which owns YouTube; Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat; and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

NetChoice has persuaded judges to block similar laws in other states, including Arkansas, California and Ohio.

The Mississippi law “mandates that minors and adults alike verify their ages — which may include handing over personal information or identification that many are unwilling or unable to provide — as a precondition to access and engage in protected speech,” the lawsuit says. “Such requirements abridge the freedom of speech and thus violate the First Amendment.”

The lawsuit also says the Mississippi law would replace websites’ voluntary content-moderation efforts with state-mandated censorship.

“Furthermore, the broad, subjective, and vague categories of speech that the Act requires websites to monitor and censor could reach everything from classic literature, such as ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘The Bell Jar,’ to modern media like pop songs by Taylor Swift,” the lawsuit says.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is the defendant named in the lawsuit. Her office told The Associated Press on Friday that it was preparing a statement about the litigation.

Utah is among the states sued by NetChoice over laws that imposed strict limits for children seeking access to social media. In March, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed revisions to the Utah laws. The new laws require social media companies to verify their users’ ages and disable certain features on accounts owned by Utah youths. Utah legislators also removed a requirement that parents consent to their child opening an account after many raised concerns that they would need to enter data that could compromise their online security.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1h ago

Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto
Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto

An Air Canada flight bound for Paris from Toronto was forced to return shortly after takeoff when flames were seen coming off the plane. In a statement, the airline said an engine issue determined...

3m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

4h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

6h ago

Top Stories

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1h ago

Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto
Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto

An Air Canada flight bound for Paris from Toronto was forced to return shortly after takeoff when flames were seen coming off the plane. In a statement, the airline said an engine issue determined...

3m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

4h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

7h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

20h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

20h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

21h ago

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.

22h ago

More Videos