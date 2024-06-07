Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,007.00, down 222.10 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $52.25 on 15.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $35.59 on 12.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.68, or 1.71 per cent, to $96.74 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $49.21 on 7.0 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down nine cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $22.76 on 6.5 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 36 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $39.92 on 6.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP). Consumer Products. Up $1.89, or 6.76 per cent, to $29.84. Saputo Inc. reported Thursday evening that it earned $92 million in its fourth quarter, down from $159 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based dairy processor says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $4.55 billion, up slightly from $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year. President and CEO Lino Saputo says the company stayed its course amid commodity price volatility, a challenged consumer and ongoing inflationary pressures. He says Saputo is ramping up commercial production at several facilities after completing most of the major capital projects in the firm’s strategic plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press