Private jets descend on Montreal for F1 Grand Prix in emissions-heavy weekend

In this file photo, planes are parked at a private jet terminal at Harry Reid International Airport ahead of the Super Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — Formula One does things big.

At the Canadian Grand Prix, its race cars top 300 kilometres per hour. The track in Montreal amounts to a 305-kilometre contest over 70 white-knuckle laps. Last year, a record 345,000 fans packed into the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Past attendees include Rihanna, Al Pacino, Penélope Cruz and Tom Brady.

But biggest — and priciest — of all may be the private jets carrying thrill-seeking visitors set to descend on the city this weekend for the event.

About 115 business jets will land in the Montreal area Friday through Sunday, which amounts to a 50 per cent spike from the daily average over the preceding month, according to projections provided to The Canadian Press by analytics firm WingX.

Last year saw 139 business jet arrivals from the U.S., Canada and as far as Italy on the event weekend, up 43 per cent from 2019, in line with rising demand for private air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emissions, too, are slated to rise, due to the race itself but especially the aircraft activity around it.

“The private jets obviously have an outsize impact, because a private jet is bringing so few people on it, so inefficiently,” said Thomas Green, a policy adviser at the David Suzuki Foundation.

“And it can be even worse if the private jet is travelling to the event with some people and then going back empty somewhere else to pick up another flight if it’s chartered.”

Indeed, some 20 business jets made multiple landings in Montreal for last year’s Grand Prix weekend. After touching down, some likely took off without passengers in order to shuttle more back to the city over the next couple of days.

Pinning a precise number on the carbon dioxide emissions from a flock of private jets can be hard. But in general, the pricey planes are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial aircraft on a per-passenger basis, according to Brussels-based advocacy group Transport & Environment.

A private jet can emit two tonnes of carbon dioxide in a single hour, the organization says.

Compare that with data from the Canada Energy Regulator, which says the average Quebec resident accounts for fewer than nine tonnes over an entire year.

“When we look at global aviation passenger emissions, just one per cent of people cause 50 per cent of the emissions,” Green said.

“That’s a lot of the super rich and it’s a lot of the executive class taking a lot of business class flights or, again, the private jets. And they’ve been increasing quite quickly.”

That class includes the champagne-soaked world of F1, where big-money sports melds with European aristocracy in a high-octane show of competition, glamour and ego.

Although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly sold his cherry-red Challenger — made by Quebec’s Bombardier Inc. — for environmental reasons, current leader Max Verstappen wings around the globe on a Dassault Falcon private jet purchased from billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Some teams, including Scuderia Ferrari, have partnered with private firms such as VistaJet for charter flights.

Barry Prentice, who heads the University of Manitoba’s transport institute, says the role of private planes in fostering business relationships, economic activity and tourism should factor into equations of their overall impact.

“Time is money,” he said.

“It’s hard to do a deal over the internet … You need to meet in person for negotiations, as well as personally going and having a look — how is the factory doing? You can’t do that by Zoom.”

Convenience and even wasted wages can also play a role in private jets’ appeal.

“We’ve all been slogging through airports and going through the dismal process of security checks and on and on and on,” Prentice said. “You’re paying people in the executive offices — there’s a lot of wages that are lost while they’re waiting.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

3h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

1h ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

3h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

1h ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

4h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

16h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

17h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

18h ago

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.

19h ago

More Videos