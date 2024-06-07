Putin says Russia’s economy is growing despite heavy international sanctions as he courts investors

In this photo released by Roscongress Foundation, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a the Eastern Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Vyacheslav Viktorov, Roscongress Foundation via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 8:53 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 9:26 am.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the Russian economy is growing despite heavy international sanctions and the country has expanded economic ties with countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as he sought to court investors.

Addressing the presidents of Bolivia and Zimbabwe and business leaders at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said Russia “remains one of the key participants in world trade,” despite the fact that the country is under sweeping sanctions for sending troops into Ukraine.

The forum has been used by Russia for decades as a showcase for touting the country’s development, though Western officials and investors have steered clear of the session since sanctions cut off much of Russia’s trade with Western Europe, the U.S. and their allies.

The main driver of Russia’s economic growth is the fighting in Ukraine — now as important to the Kremlin economically as it is politically.

Russians are finding a few imported staples, and most global brands have disappeared — or been reincarnated as Russian equivalents. But not much else has changed economically for most people, with massive state spending for military equipment and hefty payments to volunteer soldiers giving a strong boost to the economy.

Putin has heavily controlled his media appearances since sending his forces into Ukraine but he took questions Wednesday from international journalists, including some from Western countries he has criticized, on the sidelines of the forum.

At that meeting, Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory. He also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty.

Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly — including the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union — were not invited to the forum.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

52m ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

34m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

A possible border agent strike is looming as both sides remain at the table, hoping to avoid travel chaos. The federal government and the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents 9,000 workers...

51m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs
Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent in May as the job market continued to show signs of weakness. Statistics Canada’s latest labour force survey showed the economy added...

breaking

10m ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

52m ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

34m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

A possible border agent strike is looming as both sides remain at the table, hoping to avoid travel chaos. The federal government and the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents 9,000 workers...

51m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs
Canada’s unemployment rate rises to 6.2% in May, economy adds 27,000 jobs

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent in May as the job market continued to show signs of weakness. Statistics Canada’s latest labour force survey showed the economy added...

breaking

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

14h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

15h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

18h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.
2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos