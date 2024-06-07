Rishi Sunak apologizes for skipping a D-Day ceremony to return to the election campaign trail

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lays a wreath during a commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial of Ver-sur-Mer, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Normandy is hosting various events to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 4:29 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 4:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Friday for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to fly home for an election campaign television interview.

Sunak said that, “on reflection” the decision — which has drawn wide political condemnation — was a mistake.

Sunak was not alongside leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the major memorial event at Omaha Beach in Normandy on Thursday. Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who is now foreign minister, represented the U.K.

Earlier in the day, Sunak had attended a ceremony at the British memorial in Normandy alongside King Charles III and surviving World War II veterans. He also attended a commemoration in Portsmouth, England, the day before.

Sunak wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion that helped free Europe from the Nazis “should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.”

He added: “On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer — and I apologise.”

The prime minister, who is fighting to keep his job in Britain’s July 4 election, recorded an interview with broadcaster ITV on Thursday after returning from France. A clip released by the broadcaster showed Sunak denying opposition allegations that he lied by making inaccurate statements about the opposition Labour Party’s tax plans.

Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth said the decision to leave France early showed “dreadful judgment” by Sunak. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said it was “a total dereliction of duty.”

Craig Oliver, who was communications director to Cameron’s Conservative government, said “the problem for Rishi Sunak this morning is he’s accused of not getting what it is to be a prime minister and what his duties are as a prime minister.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

8h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

5h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

6h ago

