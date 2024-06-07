Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Courtney Hope accepts the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actress in a daytime drama series for "The Young and the Restless" during the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 9:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke has won a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The actor was honored Friday night as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives,” making him the oldest Daytime Emmy winner.

“I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said. “I’m 98 years old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would’ve taken better care of myself.”

Van Dyke received a standing ovation as he used a cane to make his way to the stage, accompanied by his wife, Arlene, who held the trophy.

“I brought this lady up because she was also on the show,” he said. “She played the cop who arrested me.”

Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year.

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Van Dyke beat out last year’s winner Alley Mills of “General Hospital,” Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevee’s “Neighbours,” Linden Ashby of “The Young and the Restless,” and Ashley Jones of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” continued its domination of the daytime show category with a fourth consecutive victory. The singer, who moved her show from Los Angeles to New York last year, was on hand to collect the trophy.

“The move has been so great, not just for me and my family but for our whole show,” she said, singling out NBC. “Thank you for thinking of mental health and not just a product.”

Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors.

Gossett, a first cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., was honored for the second straight year for his role as Marshall Ashford on the ABC soap opera.

Hope, who plays Sally Spectra on the CBS soap, originated the role on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before moving to “B&B” in 2020.

Melody Thomas Scott, who has played Nikki Newman on “The Young and the Restless” for 45 years, and her producer-husband, Edward Scott, were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Scott worked on “Y&R” for years before moving to his current job on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“I can’t tell you how encouraging a thing like this is,” joked Thomas Scott, who made her acting debut at age 8 in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie.”

Scott told the crowd, “I promise to do my very best to try to continue to amaze you.”

“General Hospital” also won the directing and writing categories.

Ina Garten won best culinary series for “Be My Guest” on Food Network.

The ceremony honoring soap operas, talk and game shows aired live on CBS from The Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys returned to their usual place on the calendar, just six months after the show’s 50th edition aired in December after being pushed back because of last year’s Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Beth Harris, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

47m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

10h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

1h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

47m ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

10h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

4h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

4h ago

0:05
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson

Video footage has captured flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson airport. The plane was forced to turn around and landed safely.

6h ago

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

13h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.
More Videos