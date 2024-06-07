S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

The Bay Street Financial District is shown next to the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2024 11:43 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index lost ground in late-morning trading on Friday while U.S. stock markets were mixed after jobs reports were released on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 109.02 points at 22,120.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.44 points at 38,921.61. The S&P 500 index was up 8.16 points at 5,361.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.50 points at 17,127.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.74 cents US compared with 73.07 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 24 cents at US$75.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 99 cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$61.30 at US$2,329.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 17 cents at US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

4h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

3h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

1h ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1h ago

