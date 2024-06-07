Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto

An Air Canada flight bound for Paris from Toronto was forced to return shortly after takeoff when flames were seen coming off the plane.

In a statement, the airline said an engine issue determined to be a “compressor stall,” which can happen with a turbine engine when aerodynamics are affected. The aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported.

First responder vehicles did meet the aircraft when it landed but only as a precaution. There were 389 passengers on board the Boeing 777 aircraft along with 13 crew members.

Video posted online of the aircraft showed what appeared to be flames towards the back of the plane as it took off.

Air Canada explained that during a compressor stall, the flow of air to the engine is disrupted, causing fuel to ignite further down the engine.

They add this is why flames were visible, but the engine itself was not on fire.

“Our pilots are highly skilled professionals well trained to safely manage such incidents and in this case, the situation was quickly stabilized as per our standard procedures,” read the airline’s statement.