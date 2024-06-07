What’s the firearms form at the center of Hunter Biden’s gun trial? AP Explains

Kevin Morris arrives to federal court, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 9:57 am.

The prosecution of Hunter Biden on federal firearms charges stems from a 7-page form that would-be gun buyers must fill out when purchasing a weapon from a licensed gun business. The form includes standard questions about things that would disqualify someone from legal gun ownership, like previous felony convictions, mental health problems or illegal drug use.

The drug question has landed Biden in court — prosecutors say he lied on the paperwork for a gun purchase in 2018 when he said he wasn’t using drugs. Biden’s attorneys say he didn’t consider himself a drug addict when he purchased the weapon.

While people are sometimes prosecuted for allegedly lying on the form, experts say it usually happens as part of a larger case involving more serious conduct, and cases like the one brought against Biden are rare.

Here, some things to know about the form and related weapons charges:

THE PAPERWORK

The Firearms Transaction Record, also known as ATF Form 4473, is essentially an application to buy a gun from a licensed dealer. It’s used for a quick background check to make sure the buyer isn’t legally prohibited from owning a weapon. There are nine items on the form that can disqualify a buyer, and most of them are easy to check, said Jacob Charles, an associate professor at Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law.

If a person has been convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year of imprisonment, or has been involuntarily committed to a mental institution, those records will show up in the background check. But one of the big difficulties with the unlawful drug user portion of the form is that it’s difficult to verify, Charles said.

“It’s fairly rare for this line on the background check form to be prosecuted alone,” Charles said. “It can be difficult to prove these kinds of cases, because unless someone confesses or is under the influence at the time, there’s not always a lot of evidence.”

That’s especially true in states like Oregon or Washington, where some drugs like marijuana have been locally legalized though they remain illegal under federal law.

“In every state that has legal marijuana, there are hundreds of thousands of people who possess firearms,” Charles said. If they also use marijuana — even with a medical marijuana card — they are illegal gun owners under the federal law, he said.

THE PROSECUTIONS

Andrew Willinger, the executive director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, said illegal gun ownership charges typically show up in court as part of larger criminal cases.

Prosecutions like the one against Biden — where the charges aren’t tied to another crime like drug possession, robbery or assault — are unusual, Willinger said.

“It’s very rare for this to be sort of the lead charge in a case. These are usually brought as additional counts when there is more serious conduct at issue — against someone who has a lengthy criminal history, someone who is engaged in some violent conduct with a firearm,” Willinger said. “Possessing a gun as a felon is the most frequent charge, and that’s just sort of the easiest one to prosecute because all you need to provide is that the individual was involved in a felony and that they have a gun.”

Prosecuting someone for possessing a gun while using drugs requires a fact-intensive investigation, said Willinger, and that usually hinges on having evidence of multiple occurrences of drug use in the weeks or days leading up to the gun purchase.

THE NUMBERS

It’s difficult to determine how often people are actually prosecuted for illegal gun ownership under each of the nine disqualifying categories listed on Form 4473. But Willinger says the numbers are minuscule compared to the millions of gun purchase applications filed each year.

It’s easier to track how many people are denied purchases. According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 25 million applications for gun transfers or permits were filed in 2020. Only about 1.6% of them — roughly 398,000 — were denied, and about half of those denials were because the applicant had a felony conviction, indictment or arrest. Drug use or addiction accounted for about 8.6% of the denials, according to the bureau.

In other words, only about 0.13% of the total applications made for gun transfers or permits in 2020 were turned down because of drug use or possession.

More recent statistics are sparse, but a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that during fiscal year 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives referred about 12,700 denied firearm purchases to its field divisions for further investigation. By June 2018, just 12 of those cases had been federally prosecuted.

Hunter Biden is accused of buying and illegally owning a gun during an 11-day span in October of 2018.

Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

2h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

2h ago

Federal government buying key Ottawa property from close friend of prime minister
Federal government buying key Ottawa property from close friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

42m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1m ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

2h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

2h ago

Federal government buying key Ottawa property from close friend of prime minister
Federal government buying key Ottawa property from close friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

42m ago

Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks
Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

1m ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

3h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

15h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

16h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

16h ago

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.

17h ago

More Videos