Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 6:05 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 6:12 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say an ongoing major search and rescue operation on the small eastern Aegean island of Symi has still not located British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly going for a walk.

Police said Friday that the coast guard, police and fire department were involved in the search, with a helicopter, drones and a police sniffer dog deployed. They have found no trace of the 67-year-old who had been vacationing on the island.

The search was focusing on the area between Agios Nikolaos, the coastal area from where Mosely apparently set off on his walk, and the island’s main town of Symi. Authorities had also looked into whether he might have left the island altogether, but found no indication that anyone had travelled under his name.

Britain’s Foreign Office said it was in contact with Greek authorities over the search.

Mosley is well-known in Britain for his regular appearances on television and radio and for his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He is known outside the U.K. for his 2013 book “The Fast Diet,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The “5:2 diet” set out how people can lose weight fast by minimizing their calorie intake for two days in a week while eating healthily on the other five.

He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss program, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise.

Mosley has often pushed his body to extreme lengths to see the effects of his diets and also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Living With Parasites.”

Worried friends and colleagues expressed their shock over Mosley’s disappearance.

“This shocking news focusses our minds on Michael’s wife Clare and their sons,” said Roy Taylor, a professor of medicine and metabolism at Newcastle University who co-authored “The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet” with Mosley. “Our thoughts are with them in this terrible time of uncertainty, hoping that he will be found safely.”

In 2002, Mosley was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on the BBC science documentary “The Human Face,” which was presented by Monty Python star John Cleese and which featured a raft of famous faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

0m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

10h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

14h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

0m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

10h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

11h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

12h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

15h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

22h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos